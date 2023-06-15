Focus at Four: The REACH Project’s Homeownership Navigation Program

By Heather Falls
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The REACH Project is a local nonprofit that is working to help families navigate homeownership.

The nonprofit’s 21-week-homeownership navigation program will help educate the community on building budgets, repairing credit, creating a savings accounts, and other resources.

“The piece that we’ve been missing is the navigation and how do we help families while on that journey, which could be two to five years,” said REACH Project founder Max Gerall. “How do we help them keep moving and get into affordable units and make sure they’re doing everything needed along that path to achieve that goal.”

For more information about how to enroll, you can send an email to coque@txreachproject.org.

The REACH Project is a nonprofit organization founded in 2017 by Max Gerall. He says his mission is to end multigenerational poverty right here in Aggieland.

You can learn more about the organization on its various social media platforms.

