From The Ground Up: Democrats, Republicans working together during Texas legislative session

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Representatives say no matter what party they belong to, making Texas the best it could be was everyone’s shared goal.

“For all the fighting and the arguing we do down here, these are some of the best people I’ve ever been around. 99 percent of the people are serving here for a very pure reason,” said Republican State Representative Brad Buckley.

They also believe real progress has been made. Democratic State Representative Mary Gonzales says this is because of all the time lawmakers have spent together during this session.

“We are preserving the traditions of the working space. Republican and Democratic chairs working together, not sitting separately, dining together, and understanding each other.”

