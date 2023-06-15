“Josh’s family is our family”: Central Texans show up in droves to benefit for family of fallen officer in Cameron

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - Wednesday night Central Texans came out in droves to remember the legacy of Sgt. Josh Clouse while also paying it forward to his family’s future.

James Henderson is a friend of the fallen officer, and he says he is blown away by the number of people showing up for his friend’s family.

“Josh’s family is our family. He’s a guy that we love and miss very much and we’re gonna do whatever we can to support Stephanie and her kids during this time,” Henderson says, “People that aren’t even from Cameron, I’ve seen donations from Temple and surrounding areas and it’s just amazing to see how many people have come together to do this great thing for the family.”

Dozens of organizers spent the whole day putting the benefit together wanting it to pay homage to Sgt. Clouse’s sacrifices.

In true Texas fashion, they had BBQ on the menu that could be purchased and two auctions that featured one-of-a-kind items.

“We have so many big hearts that donated so many things. We have a cow to auction off, we have benches, a well, a windmill, we have a U.S. flag that’s been over the U.S. Capitol,” says Sherry Orange, an organizing member and president of the Heart of Texas Networking Group.

And all of the money will go straight to the Clouse family. Henderson says seeing this support is restoring his faith in mankind.

There is also an active GoFundMe page, all of that money will go directly into a college fund for Sgt. Clouse’s oldest son who just graduated from high school.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.