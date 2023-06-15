“Josh’s family is our family”: Central Texans show up in droves to benefit for family of fallen officer in Cameron

By Madison Herber
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - Wednesday night Central Texans came out in droves to remember the legacy of Sgt. Josh Clouse while also paying it forward to his family’s future.

James Henderson is a friend of the fallen officer, and he says he is blown away by the number of people showing up for his friend’s family.

“Josh’s family is our family. He’s a guy that we love and miss very much and we’re gonna do whatever we can to support Stephanie and her kids during this time,” Henderson says, “People that aren’t even from Cameron, I’ve seen donations from Temple and surrounding areas and it’s just amazing to see how many people have come together to do this great thing for the family.”

Dozens of organizers spent the whole day putting the benefit together wanting it to pay homage to Sgt. Clouse’s sacrifices.

In true Texas fashion, they had BBQ on the menu that could be purchased and two auctions that featured one-of-a-kind items.

“We have so many big hearts that donated so many things. We have a cow to auction off, we have benches, a well, a windmill, we have a U.S. flag that’s been over the U.S. Capitol,” says Sherry Orange, an organizing member and president of the Heart of Texas Networking Group.

And all of the money will go straight to the Clouse family. Henderson says seeing this support is restoring his faith in mankind.

There is also an active GoFundMe page, all of that money will go directly into a college fund for Sgt. Clouse’s oldest son who just graduated from high school.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Field will play host to a renewed rivalry between Texas A&M University and the University...
Texas A&M and Texas set to renew football rivalry at Kyle Field in 2024
Ozona Grill & Bar in College Station announced their abrupt closure after nearly 20 years in...
Longtime College Station restaurant closes unexpectedly
Brazos Transit District Bus
Proposed public transit ordinance in Bryan face opposition from community and service providers
Bryan mayor speaks out following a weekend of gun violence
Bryan mayor speaks out following a weekend of gun violence
An isolated severe weather concern exists for the Northeastern Brazos Valley through the middle...
Severe Thunderstorm WATCH issued for the northeast Brazos Valley

Latest News

A grand jury hands up an indictment for Colton Coufal on a murder charge.
Grand jury indicts Cameron man on murder charge
Thursday Evening Weather Update
Morrison Named USA Volleyball U19 Head Coach
16-year-old Daniel Miller had always been an active kid, involved in multiple sports and the...
Central Texas boy bitten by tick battles long-term effects of Rocky Mountain spotted fever
REACH Project Homeownership Navigation
Focus at Four: The REACH Project’s Homeownership Navigation Program