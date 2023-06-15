Live music, dancing, yard games, and more at new event venue

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a new venue in Iola that’s bringing in some of the best entertainment Texas has to offer.

Francine’s Country Pavilion can be used as a space for your wedding, work gathering, family reunion, or just a fun weekend spot to grab a drink, listen to live music, and dance the night away.

In its 11,000 sq. ft., the pavilion can hold up to 550 guests inside and 240 seats out on the porch.

They have a stacked lineup of performers hitting the stage during the month of June including Cody Walker on Friday, June 16, and country music star, Wade Hayes, on Saturday, June 17.

Family Friday tickets for Cody Walker are just $10 and can be purchased here. Listen to some classic country covers, dance, play cornhole, or just hang out on the patio with your friends.

On Saturday, you won’t want to miss Wade Hayes. He’ll be singing some of his top hits like “Old Enough To Know Better,” “What I Meant To Say,” and “I’m Still Dancin’ With You,” so it’s bound to be a great time. You can purchase your tickets for Saturday night’s show here.

Francine’s Country Pavilion is located at 21155 CR 124 in Iola.

If you’re interested in renting the pavilion for your next event, visit their website or give them a call at 979-224-0492.

