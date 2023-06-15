Longtime College Station restaurant closes unexpectedly

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Ozona Grill & Bar in College Station confirmed its permanent closure on Thursday morning. For nearly two decades, the Harvey Road restaurant was known for its large patio, Tex-Mex-inspired food, and drinks.

“We had a wonderful 19 years in College Station but the pandemic coupled with the recession, along with the growth of Aggieland and the addition of many new restaurant options was too much,” said Director of Marketing Val Martin. “We tried our best to fight it but ultimately we couldn’t afford to stay open any longer.

Martin said Ozona’s next-door neighbor Rudy’s BBQ has already reached out to offer some of the staff new jobs.

The story continues below

Staff and clients of the restaurant told KBTX they were unaware of the closure.

As a result, organizers of a hiring fair scheduled for Thursday evening at the restaurant were forced to move their event abruptly.

The restaurant was a branch of Ozona Grill & Bar in Dallas, which remains open.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.