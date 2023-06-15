Longtime College Station restaurant closes unexpectedly

Ozona Grill & Bar had been a Harvey Road staple for nearly 20 years
Ozona Grill & Bar in College Station announced their abrupt closure after nearly 20 years in...
Ozona Grill & Bar in College Station announced their abrupt closure after nearly 20 years in business.(KBTX)
By Josh Gorbutt
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Ozona Grill & Bar in College Station confirmed its permanent closure on Thursday morning. For nearly two decades, the Harvey Road restaurant was known for its large patio, Tex-Mex-inspired food, and drinks.

“We had a wonderful 19 years in College Station but the pandemic coupled with the recession, along with the growth of Aggieland and the addition of many new restaurant options was too much,” said Director of Marketing Val Martin. “We tried our best to fight it but ultimately we couldn’t afford to stay open any longer.

Martin said Ozona’s next-door neighbor Rudy’s BBQ has already reached out to offer some of the staff new jobs.

The story continues below

Staff and clients of the restaurant told KBTX they were unaware of the closure.

As a result, organizers of a hiring fair scheduled for Thursday evening at the restaurant were forced to move their event abruptly.

The restaurant was a branch of Ozona Grill & Bar in Dallas, which remains open.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Field will play host to a renewed rivalry between Texas A&M University and the University...
Texas A&M and Texas set to renew football rivalry at Kyle Field in 2024
Bryan mayor speaks out following a weekend of gun violence
Bryan mayor speaks out following a weekend of gun violence
An isolated severe weather concern exists for the Northeastern Brazos Valley through the middle...
Severe Thunderstorm WATCH issued for the northeast Brazos Valley
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Senior citizens and advocates voiced their concerns and made their case for a senior center...
No action taken on new senior center from Bryan City Council

Latest News

Thursday Afternoon Weather Update - June 15
Nearly 20 businesses will be a part of the event and will have a variety of deals and specials...
Sip, shop, snack in downtown Navasota Saturday
The Daily Pledge for Friday, June 23th comes from Mrs. Haas’ class at River Bend Elementary.
Daily Pledge- River Bend Elementary- Mrs. Haas’ class
The Daily Pledge for Thursday, June 22th comes from Mrs. Gideon’ class at River Bend Elementary.
Daily Pledge- River Bend Elementary- Mrs. Gideon’s class