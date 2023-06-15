Morrison Named USA Volleyball U19 Head Coach

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M volleyball head coach Jamie Morrison was named the head coach of the 2023 USA Women’s Volleyball U19 World Championships Team.

“It’s always an honor to represent the United States of America in any way,” Morrison said. “For me over the last three years, that has been as the head coach of the junior national team and I am looking forward to that honor once again. Last year, this program earned a spot at the World Championships and this year we get the chance to compete for a medal amongst the world’s best.”

The FIVB World Championships will take place August 1-11 in Hungary and Croatia. Joining Morrison’s staff are assistants Maggie Eppright (Northwestern), Jon Wong (Texas Tech) and Michelle Chatman-Smith (USA Volleyball).

Morrison will be at the helm of USA Volleyball’s junior national team for the third time and is regarded for the team’s high performance under his direction and his connection with the players. His latest experience came in the summer of 2022 where he led the U.S. Women’s U19 Team to a gold-medal showing at the Pan American Cup, which earned the teams berth in this 2023 FIVB World Championships.

