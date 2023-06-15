No. 19 A&M Selects Georgia for 2024 ITA Kickoff Weekend

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 19 Texas A&M men’s tennis team selected to travel to Athens, Georgia for the 2024 ITA Kickoff Weekend. The Aggies will visit the home of the No. 7 Bulldogs at the Magill Tennis Complex and are joined by No. 26 Auburn and No. 74 Louisiana January 28-29, 2024.

The ITA Kickoff Weekend is used to decide which teams will advance to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, which this year will be held at Columbia University and USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, New York February 16-19.

The Aggies will battle a familiar face in the opening round, as they play the site’s No. 3 seed Auburn. If A&M advances, they will face the winner of No. 1 seed Georgia and No. 4 seed Louisiana for the opportunity to progress to the indoor championships.

Last season, the Maroon & White traveled to the Stanford regional and picked up an upset win the first round versus No. 20 Pepperdine (4-2). A&M went on to play the Cardinal coming up just short in a highly contested matchup.

