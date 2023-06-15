Prairie View A&M student dies after early morning shooting

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By Heather Falls
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KBTX) - A Prairie View A&M student was killed early Thursday morning in a shooting.

ABC-13 reports the victim was trying to help a friend escape from an abusive boyfriend.

Three others were also hurt when shots were fired at The Gates of Prairie View around 5:30 a.m. Thursday and were taken to area hospitals.

The Texas Rangers are assisting The Prairie View Police Department in the investigation.

You can read the full story by our partners at ABC-13 in Houston.

