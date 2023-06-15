The Prenatal Clinic continues to help low income women of the Brazos Valley

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since 1985 The Prenatal Clinic has been helping low-income women in the Brazos Valley have healthy children.

“We want to make sure these women have access to the medical care they need whether they can pay for it or not,” said Exc. Director Lynn Clary Yeager.

In 2021 alone the clinic provided care to around 400 women, Yeager says she hopes that number will continue to grow.

For more information visit their website here.

