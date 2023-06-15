Proposed public transit ordinance in Bryan face opposition from community and service providers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A proposed ordinance in Bryan is drawing criticism from residents and public transportation providers.

The city council was supposed to vote on a measure Tuesday that would limit where some public transit vehicles are allowed, but that measure was removed from the agenda.

The ordinance stems from the recent placement of medians along Texas Ave and other medians that are being proposed on S. College Ave and other areas of the city.

As written, the ordinance would restrict public transit vehicles on specific streets and enable them to add more streets as needed.

Several representatives from the Brazos Transit District, concerned residents, and other public transportation providers spoke at Tuesday’s meeting about the impact of the ordinance and any restrictions on public transportation.

The ordinance would also restrict public transit access on any roadway that dead ends or has no outlet, including streets with culs-de-sac or hammerhead turnarounds.

The streets that would be impacted are:

Main Street from W. 28th St. to Martin Luther King Jr. Street

Holick Lane from Sulphur Springs Rd to E. North Avenue

North Rosemary Drive from South Texas Ave to E. 29th St.

Esther Blvd. from Twin Blvd to E. 29th St

Carter Creek Pkwy from E. 29th St. to Coulter Drive

College View Drive from South Texas Ave. to South College Ave.

Since the installation of medians on Texas Avenue The Brazos Transit District has had to modify its service schedule and routes.

“While we can understand and appreciate the overall safety concerns on Texas Ave, we were surprised that there was not more coordination and communication with the businesses and stakeholders, such as public transit, regarding this project. The medians on TX Ave are causing BTD to reroute all of our routes that service north Bryan. The reroutes are causing delays in schedule times and added maintenance costs for our fleet,” Jo Marlow, Brazos Transit District Vice President for Marketing & Communications.

Transit district personnel also focused on the impacts that the ordinance would have on those that depend on public transportation as a part of their daily life.

“First and foremost, public transit plays a crucial role in our community, by providing affordable and reliable transportation options for many residents. By restricting public transit vehicles from certain roadways or accessing certain areas of the community, then that ordinance directly undermines the equitable accessibility and convenience that public transit offers to our citizens. Many individuals rely on public transportation to access employment, education, healthcare, and other essential services,” said Marlow.

“By limiting public transportation options on certain roads, we effectively restrict their access to essential services, employment opportunities, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities,” added Sarah Santoy, Brazos Transit District Deputy General Manager.

“The only impact of this ordinance that I can see would be to prevent people who need on-demand services from getting them,” said Matt Dawson, Brazos Transit District Traffic Operations Engineer.

Representatives from the Bryan Independent School District were also at the meeting to share how the medians and potential ordinance would impact the district.

“I would ask that you guys reconsider that. It is going to be an issue for our buses from BISD getting kids home safely, and if we have them there, they may have to be dropped off further away and walk, and we’ve got really young children,” said Bryan ISD Board of Trustee Leo Gonzalez II.

Hours ahead of Tuesday’s city council meeting, the proposal was removed from the agenda but residents and stakeholders still made their case to the council.

“The item was completely pulled, per city staff’s request, so that they can rework the proposed amendment to accommodate unintended concerns that were brought forward.”

Several people in attendance told the council they were grateful that the city is taking another look at the ordinance.

“I hope that staff will collaborate with other local agencies and residents to address their concerns and if it does come back to council I hope it won’t be an automatic agenda item. It will get a little bit more time for consideration and discussion,” said Dawson.

