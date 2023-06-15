Send your campers boot scootin’ with the AMCHS Bengal Belles

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s time for your little cowboys and cowgirls to learn the ropes of dance and drill with A&M Consolidated High School’s Bengal Belles.

Campers at Little Belle Camp will learn the Bengal Belles dance routines, do crafts, eat snacks and have lots of fun with the Belles.

“Little Belle Camp is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year, but it’s also just so fun. I love to interact with the kids and see them so excited about dance,” Bengal Belle, Mia Minatrea, said.

Camp will be held from 8am to 12pm on July 17-20 at College Station Middle School.

Students ages 4 through 8th grade are invited. The cost is $150 per camper.

You can register your camper here.

To be guaranteed a camp t-shirt, be sure to complete this registration by June 30, 2023.

You can learn more about the AMCHS Bengal Belles here.

