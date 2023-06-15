Severe Thunderstorm WATCH issued for the northeast Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday afternoon brought parts of North Texas severe thunderstorms capable of ping pong ball size hail as severe thunderstorms formed. As this activity drifts to the southeast, the potential for a few storms to reach the Brazos Valley is being monitored by the National Weather Service. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for the following counties until 1 am Thursday:

• Leon • Houston • Trinity

While overall storm coverage is expected to be limited, should a severe thunderstorm move into or by the watch area, the following concerns will be monitored:

Isolated significant damaging wind gusts to 75mph

Scattered large hail up to the size of a quarter

Isolated very large hail events which could create hail as large as an apple

A tornado or two possible (low, but not no chance)

Severe Thunderstorm Watch #299 has been issued for parts of East Texas and northern Louisiana until 1 am CDT. Large hail, damaging winds and a tornado are possible with strong to severe storms this evening and overnight. See https://t.co/QMmU4tCxt1 for more info. pic.twitter.com/Kjsxp7505g — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) June 14, 2023

As of 7pm, storms that first developed in North Texas were weakening as they moved into a more stable area near Corsicana and Athens. Additional development will be monitored through the night that could impact the counties under this watch between 11 pm and 1 am.

Latest iteration of the PinPoint Forecast brings one or two severe storms to the county line of Leon & Houston Counties around midnight - 1am.



Storms will weaken -- lingering large hail & strong wind will be monitored just past midnight pic.twitter.com/QKjHP3yhVd — Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) June 14, 2023

No other counties in the Brazos Valley are included in this watch. No other counties are expected to be added at a later time. Outside of the watch area, thunderstorms are not expected Wednesday night.

