Severe Thunderstorm WATCH issued for the northeast Brazos Valley

By Shel Winkley
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday afternoon brought parts of North Texas severe thunderstorms capable of ping pong ball size hail as severe thunderstorms formed. As this activity drifts to the southeast, the potential for a few storms to reach the Brazos Valley is being monitored by the National Weather Service. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for the following counties until 1 am Thursday:

• Leon • Houston • Trinity

While overall storm coverage is expected to be limited, should a severe thunderstorm move into or by the watch area, the following concerns will be monitored:

  • Isolated significant damaging wind gusts to 75mph
  • Scattered large hail up to the size of a quarter
  • Isolated very large hail events which could create hail as large as an apple
  • A tornado or two possible (low, but not no chance)

As of 7pm, storms that first developed in North Texas were weakening as they moved into a more stable area near Corsicana and Athens. Additional development will be monitored through the night that could impact the counties under this watch between 11 pm and 1 am.

No other counties in the Brazos Valley are included in this watch. No other counties are expected to be added at a later time. Outside of the watch area, thunderstorms are not expected Wednesday night.

