Sip, shop, snack in downtown Navasota Saturday

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - This weekend, you’re invited to downtown Navasota to shop local and enjoy some great drinks at the 3rd Annual Margarita Extravaganza. Nearly 20 businesses will be a part of the event and will have a variety of deals and specials to add to the experience.

“We do this to entice people to come to our town,” Sharon Atkinson said. “We’re up and growing, and there’s just so much to offer.”

Atkinson owns Bless Up Boutique & Embroidery and will be serving strawberry margaritas along with other things. Those drinks can be enjoyed while shopping for clothing, Father’s Day gifts, accessories and more at the boutique. A personal touch can even be added to some of the items with the store’s monogram and embroidery services.

Rebekah Morgan with Circle P Antiques will be serving jalapeno cucumber margaritas while people shop for antiques, collectibles and artwork. In addition, there will be a sidewalk sale outside the store Saturday with discounted items and local artists showcasing their pieces for sale in the shop’s upstairs gallery space.

Across the street at the Muddy Water Bookstore, Susie Linnenbank will have strawberry and lime margaritas along with punch and water. Visitors will also be able to enjoy chips with queso, green sauce and salsa while they shop for books. Linnenbank is offering 10% off every purchase and 20% off purchases $50 or more.

Janice Scheve and her team at The P.A. Smith Hotel and Hammer’s Speakeasy will have a variety of drinks like the apple old-fashioned and the 38 special. There will also be more drinks and specials throughout the day along with complementary snacks and live music. The speakeasy is located on the second floor of the P.A. Smith Hotel.

The Margarita Extravaganza will run from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. You can find more event details here.

