Third suspect arrested in connection to Rockdale murder
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - A third and final suspect wanted in connection to the shooting death of 30-year-old Jeffery McKinney is now in custody in Milam County.
Authorities arrested Issac Carrizales, 17, of Rockdale at a home in Bellville on Wednesday.
He is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity - murder.
Carrizales is the last of three suspects who were wanted for McKinney’s murder in Rockdale.
18-year-old Marquise Flowers was arrested on May 23rd.
22-year-old James Godfrey turned himself in at the Milam County Jail on May 27th.
They are also charged with engaging in organized criminal activity - murder.
The shooting happened in the 1700 block of W. Cameron Avenue on April 27th.
