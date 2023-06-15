Third suspect arrested in connection to Rockdale murder

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - A third and final suspect wanted in connection to the shooting death of 30-year-old Jeffery McKinney is now in custody in Milam County.

Authorities arrested Issac Carrizales, 17, of Rockdale at a home in Bellville on Wednesday.

He is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity - murder.

Carrizales is the last of three suspects who were wanted for McKinney’s murder in Rockdale.

18-year-old Marquise Flowers was arrested on May 23rd.

22-year-old James Godfrey turned himself in at the Milam County Jail on May 27th.

They are also charged with engaging in organized criminal activity - murder.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of W. Cameron Avenue on April 27th.

🔴URGENT: Rockdale police are looking for these four people in connection to a murder investigation. If you know them call RPD. Full news release below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/iFW7jsl2HD — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) April 30, 2023

