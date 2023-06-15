Third suspect arrested in connection to Rockdale murder

Authorities arrested Issac Carrizales, 17, of Rockdale at a home in Bellville on Wednesday.

Carrizales, Flowers and Godfrey are all in custody in connection to the murder of Jeffery McKinney.(Mugshot provided by the Milam County Sheriff's Office.)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - A third and final suspect wanted in connection to the shooting death of 30-year-old Jeffery McKinney is now in custody in Milam County.



He is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity - murder.

Carrizales is the last of three suspects who were wanted for McKinney’s murder in Rockdale.

18-year-old Marquise Flowers was arrested on May 23rd.

22-year-old James Godfrey turned himself in at the Milam County Jail on May 27th.

They are also charged with engaging in organized criminal activity - murder.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of W. Cameron Avenue on April 27th.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

