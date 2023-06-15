Tourism experts talk changes to Aggieland since 2011 UT game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It was 2011 when the University of Texas last stepped foot on Kyle Field for a rivalry game.

Bryan and College Station have both changed in the past 12 years, from upgrades on campus to new areas of town to visit. Now, with UT on the schedule for 2024, tourism experts say there will be a lot to show off.

“The stadium is different, the campus looks different, the community is different and all in a great way,” Abigail Noel with Destination Bryan said. “Big Shots Golf and Legends Event Center and everything kind of happening there in the Midtown area and that is completely different too. Maybe revisit Messina Hoff Winery if they haven’t been in some time or head out to Aggieland Safari if they’re bringing kiddos for the game too.”

And, there’s still more.

“There are 30,000 more residents in College Station than there were back in 2011. There are 67% more hotel rooms in the Bryan College Station area,” Jeremiah Cook with Visit College Station said. “You think about those kinds of numbers you think about the places that we all enjoy going to like Century Square that would not have been here then or Tower Point that was kind of just getting off the ground.”

While the excitement on Wednesday surrounded the 2024 Aggie Football schedule, Cook says Aggieland is ready for every season.

“I think that there are constantly more and more fans that want to come see the Aggies play,” he said. “There’s always more and more former students more and more people from around the state around the country and even sometimes from around the world. They want to come here.”

