Wells Selected to Compete for USA at 3x3 FIBA Women’s Series

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Former Texas A&M women’s basketball standout Kayla Wells was selected to compete for USA Basketball at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series, the organization announced Thursday.

The USA U24 team will compete at select 3x3 Women’s Series events this summer with the goal of qualifying for the 2023 FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series Sept. 16-17 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The women’s series squads will begin training in Miami Lakes, Florida, June 17-19.

Other members of the USA U24 team alongside Wells are Cameron Brink, Lexi Donarski, Madison Scott, Celeste Taylor, Alyssa Ustby, Hailey Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld.

This will be the fourth experience with 3x3 USA Basketball for the Dallas native. Previously, she competed with the USA Basketball 3x3 U23 Nations League Team and the 2022 3x3 USA Basketball FIBA Women’s Series. Also, Wells attended the 3x3 National Team Trials earlier this summer.

Wells ended her career in Aggieland as the all-time leader in games played (153) and No. 5 in points scored (1,768). The Aggie was one of the most efficient scorers in school history, boasting the second-highest percentage from beyond the arc (38.8%) and fifth-best mark at the charity stripe (80.9%) for a career. Wells was a five-time letter winner for A&M, competing for the Aggies from 2017-23.

Trials begin May 12, the USA Basketball 3x3 Selection Committee will be on hand to evaluate participating athletes for 2023-24 3x3 national teams.

