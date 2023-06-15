While Texas returns to the Texas A&M football schedule - Alabama and Ole Miss won’t in ‘24

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – The Texas A&M football team learned its full 2024 opponent lineup as the Southeastern Conference announced conference opponents and home/away designations for the 2024 season.

The Aggies’ 2024 schedule is highlighted by the resumption of the Texas A&M-Texas rivalry as the Longhorns enter the SEC next season. The Aggies’ matchup with the Longhorns renews the most-played rivalry for both schools. The 2024 game at the Home of the 12th Man will be the 119th installment in the series that dates to the first meeting in 1894. It will be the first meeting of the schools since 2011 and the two teams have split the most recent 30 meetings with each team posting 15 wins.

Texas A&M will also face LSU and Missouri at Kyle Field in 2024 and will have a designated home game against Arkansas in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Additionally, the Aggies will face four non-conference foes at Kyle Field: Notre Dame (Aug. 31), McNeese (Sept. 7), Bowling Green (Sept. 21) and New Mexico State (Nov. 16). The road contests for the Aggies in SEC play in 2024 include trips to Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State and South Carolina.

Other 2024 schedule notes include:

With West Division foes Auburn, LSU and Mississippi State on the 2024 schedule, the Aggies will continue playing streaks with those schools that dates to 2012. The 2024 schedule extends the Texas A&M-South Carolina playing streak to 10 years.

The road trip to face the Florida Gators marks the Aggies’ second trip to Gainesville, Florida. The Aggies handed the Gators a 19-17 defeat in their first trip to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in 2017.

The 2024 matchup with Notre Dame begins a home-and-home series with the Fighting Irish. Texas A&M returns the trip to South Bend, Indiana in 2025. The two programs have five previous meetings with Notre Dame holding a 3-2 advantage. In the most recent matchup, the Aggies beat the Irish, 24-3, at Kyle Field.

Since joining the SEC in 2012 Texas A&M has had Alabama and Ole Miss on their schedule. With the addition of Missouri and Florida in 2024, there was no room for either Alabama or Ole Miss.

Dates and times for the 2024 conference slate will be announced at a later date. As previously announced, SEC teams in 2024 will play eight conference games plus one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent during the 2024 season. The 2024 schedule will be a standalone one-year schedule as Conference members continue to finalize a long-term schedule format. 2024 is the first season in which the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas will participate in SEC competition.

Current Aggie Football season ticket holders will have priority access to secure seats for the 2024 season during the renewal period next spring. Fans without season tickets who want to ensure they have an opportunity to secure seats for the 2024 home schedule are encouraged to become season ticket holders now for the 2023 season. Current available seating locations are primarily in the upper north and south end zones of Kyle Field.

Visit 12thman.com/footballtickets to purchase 2023 season tickets now or contact the 12th Man Foundation at 888-99-AGGIE to explore all ticketing options. Additionally, fans can request a 12th Man Foundation representative to contact them about tickets by visiting 12th.info/ticketinfo and filling out the form.

2024 Schedule

Home Games

Notre Dame (Aug. 31)

McNeese (Sept. 7)

Bowling Green (Sept. 21)

New Mexico State (Nov. 16)

*Arkansas (Arlington)

*LSU (TBD)

*Missouri (TBD)

*Texas (TBD)

Away Games

*Auburn (TBD)

*Florida (TBD)

*Mississippi State (TBD)

*South Carolina (TBD)

* SEC opponent

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.