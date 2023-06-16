Addressing legal inequities: Brazos County Public Defender’s Office makes strides in first months

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -When accused criminals are arrested in Brazos County and lack the financial means to hire a lawyer, they often seek assistance from the Public Defender’s Office.

The office first started accepting clients in March with the goal of ensuring residents receive a fair trial while helping prevent a backlog of cases in the current justice system.

Currently, the Brazos County Public Defender’s Office primarily operates through grants, employing four attorneys, an investigator, and support staff. Each attorney handles approximately 20 to 30 cases, with plans to hire two more lawyers to address the existing vacancies. Since its inception, the office has taken on over 100 cases, representing more than 75 Brazos County residents. In April, they handled 36 cases, and in May, that number increased to 47.

Nathan Wood serves as Brazos County’s Chief Public Defender. He says that while the office has only been operating for three months, it has already made a positive impact.

“We’ve been doing really well. We’ve already taken on about 110, 115 cases on behalf of people accused of crimes in Brazos County,” said Wood.

Brazos County Chief Public Defender Nathan Wood (KBTX)

While most of the legal cases seen in his office are misdemeanors, his team of attorneys and case workers are working to represent accused offenders both criminally and address the underlying needs they may have.

“Most of those cases are misdemeanors, but we’ve also been helping people on some felony cases as well. We have also assisted in the capacity of using our case worker to move some homeless people into housing,” Wood said. " We’ve helped clients who have lost property and have had home fires.”

“We have transitioned some of our clients into rehab for drug abuse and treatment for mental health. And so we’re doing a lot of work to represent them both criminally and to address the underlying needs that they have in their lives as well,” Wood added.

On Thursday, Brazos County Judge Duane Peters met with the board that oversees the Public Defender’s Office and says the office is off to a great start.

“I think if you compare to other public defender offices that have started up from scratch like we did, I think we’re really in good shape,” said Peters. “I think we’re doing well.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters (KBTX)

A lack of defense attorneys in courtrooms nationwide has caused significant delays in numerous criminal cases. To combat this issue, county officials established a public defender’s office. Peters expressed great pride in the office’s achievements and shared his optimism for its future growth.

“I think we have a good team. We appointed Nathan [Wood] as the chief of that office, and he’s reached out and I believe he has some good attorneys on board. I understand that he has support staff who are really performing well,” said Peters. “So I think they’re doing a great job and will continue to do so.”

“He has two more legal positions open, and he’s currently seeking to fill those so I think we’re doing well. The office we have really stepped up and is doing its job. I’m excited about the way things are going,” Peters added.

Woods says his office just wants to help, advocate, and improve the lives of everybody they serve.

More information on the Brazos County Indigent Defense Plan can be found at the link below.

Brazos County Indigent Defense Plan

