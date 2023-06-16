Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
The Three
Advertise
Watch Live
Summer Hunger
Dream Home Giveaway
Home
News
Local
State
National
Politics
TDCJ Investigation
Watch Live
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Room
PinPoint Podcast
Severe Weather
Hurricane
Live Eye
Dog Walking Forecast
Allergy Report
Closings
Sports
Aggie Gameday
Classroom Champions
High School
Texas A&M
Sam Houston
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
High School Football
Coaches Corner
Hit Of The Night
Hometown Heroes
Scoreboard
The Three
Contests
Applause
Chillin' & Grillin' Giveaway
Trivia
Community Calendar
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Legal
Careers
Advertise with Us
COVID-19 Map
Programming Schedule
Submit Photos and Videos
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
InvestigateTV
PowerNation
Features
Be Remarkable
Applause
Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation
Daily Pledge
Feel Good Friday
First Responders Salute
Food for Families
Free Music Friday
From The Ground Up
Half Price Thursdays
Jefferson Awards
Legally Speaking
Making Change Possible
Pet of the Week
Pump Patrol
Reason To Smile
Restaurant Report Card
Senior Salute
Treat Of The Day
Dream Home Giveaway
Twin City Talk
Wednesday's Child
Weekend Gardener
Who's Hiring?
Video Request
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
4 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Allergy Report - Thursday
Allergy Report - Thursday
(Allergy Report - Thursday)
By
Shelby Taylor
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Longtime College Station restaurant closes unexpectedly
Third suspect arrested in connection to Rockdale murder
Prairie View A&M student dies after early morning shooting
CSPD: Man who left the scene of a car crash, turns himself in a year later
Proposed public transit ordinance in Bryan face opposition from community and service providers
Latest News
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
Dangerous heat, hazy skies, and isolated storm chances into the weekend
Friday Afternoon Weather Update - June 16