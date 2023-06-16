Brazos County Crime Stoppers needs volunteers

Volunteers help with community outreach, fundraisers, crime walks and educational programs
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers needs more volunteers to spread the word about the organizations’ mission of helping solve crimes in the area.

The nonprofit has a very small staff and uses volunteers for community outreach, fundraisers, crime walks and educational programs. They also welcome companies who have volunteer groups who are looking for service projects and students who are in need of service hours.

There are also Brazos County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors seats available.

The nonprofit organization works with community, law enforcement and media to prevent and solve crime while offering anonymity and cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment. Crime Stoppers serves as a conduit between witnesses and law enforcement.

If you would like to join Crime Stoppers as a volunteer or committee member, go to their website for more information.

