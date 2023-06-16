Brazos Valley reporting higher rates of depression than national and state average

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas (KBTX) - The CDC says Depression is a major contributor to mortality, disability, and economic costs in the U.S. and now a new report breaks down Depression across the country by state and county.

New data from the CDC finds 17.7% of Texans report having a diagnosis of depression. Which is just under the national average of 18.5%.

Looking closer at the Brazos Valley, every county reports depression rates higher than the national average. In fact, San Jacinto, Trinity, and Leon counties report at least 25% of adults have been diagnosed with depression.

In Texas and across the nation, the age range with the highest reports of depression is young adults ages 18 to 24 years old.

“18 to 24-year-olds right now have a whole lot on their minds that I think previous people of that age group did not. They’re worried about the climate, they’re worried about the future of our nation, they’re worried about the future of the world. And then you add to that the echo chamber of social media that affects them more than it affects people who are older,” Dartmouth Health Psychiatrist, Dr. Steven Schlozman, said.

Health experts say physical activity, quality sleep, and good nutrition can all help manage symptoms of depression.

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Call or text 988.

