Brutal and potentially dangerous heat in store heading into the weekend

Excessive Heat Warnings cover the entire Brazos Valley.
Excessive Heat Warnings cover the entire Brazos Valley.(KBTX)
By Kayleigh Thomas
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dangerous, early season heat is expected for the Brazos Valley heading into and through the upcoming holiday weekend. Heat index values are expected to range from 115° to up to 117° through at least Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued Excessive Heat Warnings Brazos Valley wide.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect

  • WHO: Milam, Robertson, Leon, Burleson, Brazos, Madison, Houston, Washington, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, Austin, Waller, Montgomery, and San Jacinto counties until 8pm Saturday. Lee County until 8pm Sunday
  • WHY: Heat index values as high as 115°-117°.
  • IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity could cause heat illness to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

The National Weather Service notes that these will likely need to be extended in time through the weekend and potentially next week, as heat index values will continue to be well into the triple digits. With extreme heat like this, it is important to practice good heat safety. Take frequent breaks from the sun and hydrate often. If you have to be outdoors for an extended period of time, be sure to know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and stroke. This is only the third Excessive Heat Warning issued locally since 2020, with the last two being during the historic heat of 2022.

With big-time heat setting in ahead of the weekend, the demand for power will be very large across the state. As of Friday morning, ERCOT forecasted supply is *just* above forecasted demand.

