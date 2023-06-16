Brutal and potentially dangerous heat in store heading into the weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dangerous, early season heat is expected for the Brazos Valley heading into and through the upcoming holiday weekend. Heat index values are expected to range from 115° to up to 117° through at least Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued Excessive Heat Warnings Brazos Valley wide.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect

WHO: Milam, Robertson, Leon, Burleson, Brazos, Madison, Houston, Washington, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, Austin, Waller, Montgomery, and San Jacinto counties until 8pm Saturday . Lee County until 8pm Sunday

WHY: Heat index values as high as 115°-117°.

IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity could cause heat illness to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

HEAT UPDATES:

IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity could cause heat illness to occur pic.twitter.com/xE4BU8G2Uk — Kayleigh Thomas (@KBTXKayleigh) June 16, 2023

The National Weather Service notes that these will likely need to be extended in time through the weekend and potentially next week, as heat index values will continue to be well into the triple digits. With extreme heat like this, it is important to practice good heat safety. Take frequent breaks from the sun and hydrate often. If you have to be outdoors for an extended period of time, be sure to know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and stroke. This is only the third Excessive Heat Warning issued locally since 2020, with the last two being during the historic heat of 2022.

With big-time heat setting in ahead of the weekend, the demand for power will be very large across the state. As of Friday morning, ERCOT forecasted supply is *just* above forecasted demand.

Committed supply for the state of Texas today, according to @ERCOT_ISO: 83,251 MW

Peak demand (late afternoon) forecast to be 81,582 MW



Little under 2k MW wiggle room on the Texas power grid today #txwx pic.twitter.com/85oQ8eUwFV — Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) June 16, 2023

