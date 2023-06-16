Bryan College Station Chamber of Commerce holds annual softball classic, benefiting first responders

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Softball Classic Thursday benefiting first responders.

The game took place at Edible Field in Bryan, pitting BCS firefighters against BCS law enforcement in an evening of family-friendly fun dedicated to showing appreciation for their service.

The event also aims to raise funds for the 100 Club, which provides assistance to the families of first responders who are injured or killed in the line of duty.

Glen Brewer, President of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce says the softball classic is one of the chamber’s favorite events and is the perfect way to support first responders and their families.

“You know our businesses and our community would be in trouble if we did not have the services of our fire and police, all of our first responders, and so this is a way for us to pay tribute to them, give them some recognition, and raise some money for the 100 Club,” said Brewer.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of this friendly competition, which has become a cherished tradition in the Bryan-College Station area.

