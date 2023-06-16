Bryan, College Station find ways to cool off as temperatures increase

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday starts the beginning of the Brazos Valley experiencing temperatures that haven’t been seen all year.

Some residents are looking for ways to beat the heat.

Spirit Ice Arena in College Station saw dozens of people come and skate. Spirit co-owner Donielle Mayer says the ice rink is always a popular place to cool off.

“What we have is a huge ice cube out here and the average temperature inside is usually in the low 70s,” said Mayer.

You can check out a calendar of events and activities the arena has planned just for the summer.

Community efforts are also starting to begin as box fans are being distributed to those in need by The Salvation Army.

Twin City Mission is helping the army receive donations and says the community really comes together during the summer to keep their neighbors cool.

“We actually have families and individuals in our community that are living in conditions that become unbearable when the temperatures hit triple digits,” said Twin City Mission Director of Community Relations Ron Crozier. “The really cool thing is that we live in a community that wants to take care of those people.”

United Way Brazos Valley also suggests if anyone needs a place to cool off they can visit Post Oak Mall, Clara B. Mounce Public Library or Larry J. Ringer Library.

