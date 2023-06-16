Bryan ISD takes reading on the road

The mobile library gives students access to books and technology during the summer
By Crystal Galny
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One of the best ways to stay cool in the summer is to read a good book inside.

The Bryan ISD Words on Wheels Mobile Library has been on the road this summer.

Rudder High School construction and welding students and teachers remodeled the interior and exterior of a school bus with support from Bryan ISD Transportation and Maintenance teams.

The in-house project had been a longtime dream of Bryan ISD’s Library Services team.

The WOW Bus has been rolling through Bryan neighborhoods and parked outside Bryan ISD schools so students can have access to books and technology.

Click here here to find the WOW Bus schedule for June and July.

