Bryan police officers, citizens honored for bravery

Several city employees and citizens were honored this week at the Bryan City Council meeting.
Officer Sarah Popham
Officer Sarah Popham(City of Bryan)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Officer Najee Watson was honored with the Valor Award, and Jason Allen and Adam Richardson received the Courageous Citizen Award, for their actions on Dec. 29, 2022. On that day, Officer Watson was shot twice while in pursuit of a suspect, and despite injuries, continued to provide the shooter’s description over his radio. After hearing the gunfire, Jason Allen and Adam Richardson investigated the situation and found Officer Watson. They immediately provided medical aid and remained by Officer Watson’s side until help arrived.

Officer Sarah Popham received the Hero Award for her actions while responding to a call on Aug. 21, 2022. Once on the scene, a gunman opened fire striking her and a civilian. Despite having been struck in the arm, Officer Popham still saved a victim, rendered aid to the civilian’s injury, relayed all of the suspect’s information to other officers, and remained at the scene in case the suspect returned.

The Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors presented our Water Services Department with the Municipality Conservation Award recognizing how much groundwater has been saved with the installment of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and AMI Data Specialist Kala Jeske’s hard work.

AMI allows for real-time monitoring of water usage for customers and city staff as well as flags an account that shows a constant flow of water over a 48-hour time period, which could be from an unknown leak. In turn, Kala contacts these customers and works with them to resolve the issue which saves the customer’s money as well as groundwater.

