Bryan woman arrested for allegedly firing shots at Big shots golf

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman has been arrested after police say she fired shots in the direction of BigShots Golf in Bryan.

According to a probable cause statement, a group women we’re involved in an altercation on Williamson Drive. During the fight, the 15-year-old daughter of one of the women tried to break it up.

Barbra Foley, 52, fired a warning shot in the direction of the business then pointed it at the daughter before fleeing from the area.

Through surveillance footage, police obtained a warrant of search Foley’s home and found the gun used during the incident.

Foley is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.

