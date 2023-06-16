Bryan woman arrested for allegedly firing shots at Big shots golf

Barbara Foley
Barbara Foley(Justin Dorsey)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman has been arrested after police say she fired shots in the direction of BigShots Golf in Bryan.

According to a probable cause statement, a group women we’re involved in an altercation on Williamson Drive. During the fight, the 15-year-old daughter of one of the women tried to break it up.

Barbra Foley, 52, fired a warning shot in the direction of the business then pointed it at the daughter before fleeing from the area.

Through surveillance footage, police obtained a warrant of search Foley’s home and found the gun used during the incident.

Foley is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ozona Grill & Bar in College Station announced their abrupt closure after nearly 20 years in...
Longtime College Station restaurant closes unexpectedly
Carrizales, Flowers and Godfrey are all in custody in connection to the murder of Jeffery...
Third suspect arrested in connection to Rockdale murder
Shooting
Prairie View A&M student dies after early morning shooting
Jovan Gonzales
CSPD: Man who left the scene of a car crash, turns himself in a year later
Brazos Transit District Bus
Proposed public transit ordinance in Bryan face opposition from community and service providers

Latest News

Friday Afternoon Weather Update - June 16
Excessive Heat Warnings cover the entire Brazos Valley.
Brutal and potentially dangerous heat in store heading into the weekend
Weekend Gardener: Cooking with plants that are edible
Weekend Gardener: Cooking with plants that are edible
Feel Good Friday: Miss Lucky's bio
Feel Good Friday - Miss Lucky’s special bio