Celebrate Juneteenth this Saturday with the Brazos Valley African American Heritage and Cultural Society

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Juneteenth is a day of remembrance and a celebration of freedom.

The Brazos Valley African American Heritage and Cultural Society has a weekend of events to for the whole community to celebrate the holiday!

Floyda Taylor with BVAAHCS stopped by The Three to share more details about the events.

“Juneteenth has always been a big part in my family. I can remember way back, my mother getting us all together on the back of a truck, to go down to Martin Luther King Jr. Street to prepare for the Juneteenth parade, and it just plays a part in my heart. It just warms my heart,” said Taylor.

Taylor says this year, the celebrations are bigger and better than ever.

“The tradition has gotten larger. We do things differently now. We’re doing Blues Fest, the Gospel Fest, and the parade. It’s all very important to me and I just love my culture. We’re all as one on Juneteenth, not just for us as African Americans but for everybody. We can all be together and that makes me feel good.”

So if you are looking to fellowship and celebrate, here is a list of the Saturday events kicking off the morning of June 17.

The Juneteenth Parade will kick off at 10 a.m., starting at Kemp-Carveer and ending at Sadie Thomas Park.

Then, the Celebration At The Park will happen from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Sadie Thomas Park.

Finally, you can end the evening with some music at the Blues Fest. It runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on 21st and Main in Bryan.

