Community honors Juneteenth with freedom walk, performances

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - More than 200 kids and adults took to the pavement Friday to commemorate Juneteenth. They started with the annual Juneteenth Freedom Walk, which spanned from the Lincoln Recreation Center to the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum. Lincoln Recreation Center’s supervisor Cheletia Johnson said she hopes the participants took time to reflect on the significance of the holiday.

“Just learn the history and understand the significance of our rights and freedoms and the people that made the sacrifices for us to have these liberties,” Johnson said.

After arriving at the Bush Library & Museum, the walkers had the opportunity to enjoy a presentation from award-winning storyteller Toni Simmons. She used stories, dancing and singing to bring Juneteenth’s meaning to life. The theme of the day and Simmons’ message was perseverance.

“Our ancestors survived the trials and tribulations, but they kept going,” Simmons said. “They persevered through all of that so message to even a young person today or an old person today, never give up when times get hard.”

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. on June 19, 1865. That’s when Union troops traveled to Galveston, Texas to ensure all slaves would be freed. This came over two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

There are more Juneteenth celebrations happening in the Brazos Valley, and you can click here to learn more.

