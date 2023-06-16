Feel Good Friday - Miss Lucky’s special bio
Published: Jun. 16, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Adoptable pets usually come with a short bio so potential families can learn more about the animal.
This one is very sweet. Aggieland Humane Society shared it on their Facebook page recently.
A girl whose family is fostering a five-year-old dog wrote a bio for Miss Lucky.
It says, “Is good with kids and we have fun with her. She walks nice on a leash and she likes being outside and she likes treats. Miss Lucky was saved from a garbage truck.”
Miss Lucky is a Black-Mouth Cur mix and she’s still available to adopt. You can learn more here.
