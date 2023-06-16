Feel Good Friday - Miss Lucky’s special bio

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Adoptable pets usually come with a short bio so potential families can learn more about the animal.

This one is very sweet. Aggieland Humane Society shared it on their Facebook page recently.

A girl whose family is fostering a five-year-old dog wrote a bio for Miss Lucky.

It says, “Is good with kids and we have fun with her. She walks nice on a leash and she likes being outside and she likes treats. Miss Lucky was saved from a garbage truck.”

Miss Lucky is a Black-Mouth Cur mix and she’s still available to adopt. You can learn more here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ozona Grill & Bar in College Station announced their abrupt closure after nearly 20 years in...
Longtime College Station restaurant closes unexpectedly
Carrizales, Flowers and Godfrey are all in custody in connection to the murder of Jeffery...
Third suspect arrested in connection to Rockdale murder
Jovan Gonzales
CSPD: Man who left the scene of a car crash, turns himself in a year later
Shooting
Prairie View A&M student dies after early morning shooting
Brazos Transit District Bus
Proposed public transit ordinance in Bryan face opposition from community and service providers

Latest News

Happy birthday and anniversary from BVTM!
Applause - June 16, 2023
Friday Morning Weather Update - June 16
Happy birthday and anniversary from BVTM!
Applause - June 16, 2023
The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
Multiple agencies help with tower rescue in Navasota