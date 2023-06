CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A Milam County grand jury found there is enough evidence to move forward with a murder trial.

They indicted Colton Coufal from Cameron on a murder charge.

He’s accused of killing his mother, Christi Coufal, in 2021.

Her body was found in the San Gabriel River after she was reported missing.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.