Learn about the history, celebrate Juneteenth at BVAAM

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On June 19, 1865, word that enslaved Americans had been freed finally reached Texas as Union Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston.

Now, we commemorate the occasion with reflection, festivities, food, and music on a holiday known as Juneteenth.

To celebrate the day, the Brazos Valley African American Museum will be open for all on Monday, June 19th.

Stop by the museum between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. to celebrate freedom and learn more about the history of the holiday.

There will be 30-minute documentary screenings at 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., access to a special emancipation exhibit, and free genealogy assistance from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“Anyone, regardless of ethnic group, can sign up for the family history search,” Board Member, Barry Davis, said.

You must make an appointment to access the Pruitt-Sadberry Genealogy Family History Search. You can sign up here.

