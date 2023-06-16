Meuth Named to USA Volleyball 2023 Collegiate National Team

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M volleyball’s Caroline Meuth was named to USA Volleyball’s 2023 Collegiate National Team, the organization announced Thursday evening.

The Collegiate National Team travels to Anaheim, California, June 18-24 to train with the Olympic Champion USA Women’s National Team. This experience will be her second for USA Volleyball during her time at Texas A&M, the graduate traveled to Colorado in February for the USA Volleyball Team tryouts.

“I am honored to be able to represent Texas A&M for Team USA,” Meuth said. “This is an amazing opportunity for me to take my game to the next level. Having the opportunity to train with the best players in the sport and with other world class coaches is something I’m excited about.”

During her opening campaign in Aggieland Meuth played in every match and led Texas A&M by example offensively. She was a standout in the SEC, finishing the season ranked third in total kills (439) and total points (508.5), fourth in kills per set (3.99) and fifth in points per set (4.62).

Meuth received a multitude of honors in the Aggies 2022 campaign. In September, she was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week following a 30-kill outing versus Tennessee. She was named to the All-SEC Team and All-South Region Team for her performance last season.

