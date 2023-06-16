Multiple agencies help with tower rescue in Navasota

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple agencies had to rescue a crew member from a tower Thursday due to a possible heat-related illness.

The Navasota Fire Department was dispatched to 7625 Highway 6 North, Mid-South Synergy, around 4:30 p.m..

When they got on the scene, they learned two people were about 300 feet in the air on a communications tower and one of them was in and out of consciousness.

A Navasota Fire rescuer was able to climb the tower and found one of the crew members unconscious.

The Bryan Fire Department then arrived on the scene and helped with the rescue operation.

The crew member was lowered to the ground using a ropes system and was taken to St. Joseph EMS for treatment. They were later taken to a local hospital by helicopter.

The other crew member descended the tower on his own.

Responding agencies included the Navasota Fire Department, Navasota Police Department, Bryan Fire Department, Bryan Fire Marshal’s Office (Drone Operations), St. Joseph EMS and PHI Air Med 12.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

