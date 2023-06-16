New dinosaur species discovered on English island

Researchers say this dinosaur would have been roaming the Earth during the early Cretaceous...
Researchers say this dinosaur would have been roaming the Earth during the early Cretaceous period.(Stuart Pond via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists have discovered a new species of dinosaur.

The Natural History Museum says the armored dinosaur was found on the Isle of Wight, off the coast of England. This is the first armored dinosaur found on the island in 142 years.

It is part of the Ankylosaur genus and was named Vectipelta barretti, after professor Paul Barrett of the Natural History Museum.

The Natural History Museum says the armored dinosaur was found on the Isle of Wight, off the...
The Natural History Museum says the armored dinosaur was found on the Isle of Wight, off the coast of England.(Stuart Pond via CNN Newsource)

Researchers say this dinosaur would have been roaming the Earth during the early Cretaceous period.

Parts of its fossils will be displayed at the Dinosaur Isle Museum this summer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ozona Grill & Bar in College Station announced their abrupt closure after nearly 20 years in...
Longtime College Station restaurant closes unexpectedly
Carrizales, Flowers and Godfrey are all in custody in connection to the murder of Jeffery...
Third suspect arrested in connection to Rockdale murder
Jovan Gonzales
CSPD: Man who left the scene of a car crash, turns himself in a year later
Shooting
Prairie View A&M student dies after early morning shooting
Brazos Transit District Bus
Proposed public transit ordinance in Bryan face opposition from community and service providers

Latest News

FILE - Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square in...
LIVE: Justice Department expected to announce findings of investigation prompted by George Floyd’s death
Chad Doerman is charged with three counts of aggravated murder.
Father executed young siblings with rifle in Ohio, prosecutor says
FILE - Heather Mack of Chicago, Ill., center, is mobbed by reporters as she arrives in the...
Heather Mack, convicted in Bali of killing mom and stuffing body in suitcase, pleads guilty in US
FDA hopes nuclear medicine can cure cancer, treat Alzheimer’s
FDA hopes nuclear medicine can cure cancer, treat Alzheimer’s
FDA hopes nuclear medicine can cure cancer, treat Alzheimer’s