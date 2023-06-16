Sam Bennett shots opening round 67 at the U.S. Open

LOS ANGELES, California (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M Golfer Sam Bennett shot an opening round (-3) 67 at the U.S. Open that began Thursday at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Bennett posted 6 birdies during his first round in a major championship as a pro. Unfortunately he had 3 bogies and a couple of birdie putts that didn’t find the bottom of the cup during his round.

The pride of Madisonville, Texas, is tied for 7th place after 18 holes and trails Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele who made U.S. Open history by turning in a pair of 62s. They were the best rounds ever shot in tournament history.

Sam will tee it up for his second round at 10:02 AM central time. USA Network will begin its coverage of the U.S. Open Friday morning at noon.

