Saw ‘Em Off with Aggieland Outfitters’ official mascot

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Not a moment too soon, Mr. Sawyer Horns is making his debut as the official Aggieland Outfitters mascot.

“This has been a work in progress for a long time It’s a collaborative team effort among the entire Aggieland Outfitters family,” Director of Marketing, Blake Bodin, said proudly.

Bodin says they’re laying the groundwork now so Sawyer can make appearances at several of the Texas A&M Football games this fall.

“We’re really trying to build up his social media following. Sawyer is something we’re really excited to bring into the community,” he said.

Plus, Aggieland Outfitters carries a plethora of Saw ‘Em Off merchandise to get you ready for the highly anticipated 2024 Texas A&M vs. Texas Football game.

“We’ve got T-shirts. We’ve got headwear. We’ve got a wine. We’ve got signs. We’ve got tons of toys coming for the little Ags,” Bodin said.

