Several employees find work after Ozona closes

By McKenzie Farmer
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After Ozona Grill & Bar permanently closed Thursday morning, several employees were left without a job.

Thursday, KBTX learned that Rudy’s Barbeque in College Station hired some of the staff from Ozona that were looking for work.

Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley also says they offer programs for anyone that needs employment.

Michael Parks, the Executive Director of Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley, said service staff in our area is a necessity.

“We have Texas A&M, we have Blinn college we have a lot of folks here who like to go out to eat. There’s obviously a need for folks in that industry.”

Workforce Solutions will be hosting a hiring event Wednesday, June 28 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Center for Regional Services on E 29th Street in Bryan.

