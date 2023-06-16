Severe Thunderstorm WATCH issued for the northwest Brazos Valley

Severe storms capable of ping pong ball size hail in Central Texas prompted the watch
Milam and Robertson Counties are included in this watch that goes until 10pm.
Milam and Robertson Counties are included in this watch that goes until 10pm.(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley and Kayleigh Thomas
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Late heat of the day allowed severe thunderstorms to rapidly develop from the Hill Country to Central Texas Friday evening. As this activity drifts to the south-southeast, the potential for a few storms to reach the Brazos Valley is being monitored by the National Weather Service. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for the following counties until 10 pm Friday:

• Robertson • Milam

While overall storm coverage is expected to be limited, should a severe thunderstorm move into or by the watch area, the following concerns will be monitored:

  • Isolated significant damaging wind gusts to 70mph
  • Scattered large hail up to the size of a quarter
  • Isolated very large hail events which could create hail as large as a tennis ball

As of 6:30 pm, isolated supercell, severe thunderstorms were happening in the Fredericksburg, Killeen, and Waco areas. Central Texas thunderstorms were capable of 60mph wind gusts and hail up to the size of a ping pong ball. Hail in the Hill County was possible up to the size of a chicken egg. This activity was moving east-southeast anywhere between 10 and 25mph. Forecast guidance suggests that storms should weaken as they approach the Northern Brazos Valley by or shortly after sunset. Still, lingering large hail and strong, gusty wind remain possible.

No other counties in the Brazos Valley are included in this watch. There is currently a low chance additional counties are added at a later time.

