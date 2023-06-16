WATCH: German shepherd rescued via helicopter after falling 300 feet off cliff

A German shepherd is lucky to be back home after an unusual rescue on the Oregon coast. (Source: US COAST GUARD/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (CNN) - A German shepherd is lucky to be back home after an unusual rescue on the Oregon coast.

A park visitor was visiting Ecola State Park Wednesday night when their dog fell 300 feet off a cliff to a remote section of beach.

The area can only be reached by rappelling down from the trail, so the U.S. Coast Guard was called in to help rescue the injured pup.

A crew from Astoria Station used a rescue swimmer to retrieve the dog and airlift its owner to the parking lot.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ozona Grill & Bar in College Station announced their abrupt closure after nearly 20 years in...
Longtime College Station restaurant closes unexpectedly
Carrizales, Flowers and Godfrey are all in custody in connection to the murder of Jeffery...
Third suspect arrested in connection to Rockdale murder
Jovan Gonzales
CSPD: Man who left the scene of a car crash, turns himself in a year later
Shooting
Prairie View A&M student dies after early morning shooting
Brazos Transit District Bus
Proposed public transit ordinance in Bryan face opposition from community and service providers

Latest News

Researchers say this dinosaur would have been roaming the Earth during the early Cretaceous...
New dinosaur species discovered on English island
Feel Good Friday: Miss Lucky's bio
Feel Good Friday - Miss Lucky’s special bio
Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Boy struck by lightning dies after long battle in hospital, family says
Deadly tornado strikes Texas Panhandle