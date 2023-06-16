Weekend Gardener: Cooking with plants that are edible

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This week, Lisa Whittlesey with Texas A&M AgriLife talks about plants you can incorporate into your meals.

“You can have beauty and you can have things that you can enjoy and you can cook with in your kitchen,” said Whittlesey. “This is just one example. This is a plant called Nasturtium and both the leaves and the flowers are edible so a great summer salad for you right?”

Whittlesey says herbs like basil, oregano or thyme are just some plants you can eat and look great in containers.

“One thing I’ll caution you for any plant that you’re gonna eat, you want to be sure that you know what has been applied to it,” she said. “So this, it’s at my house. I know I’ve just watered it and fertilized it, but I haven’t sprayed anything on it. Just something to note, especially if it’s an edible crop.”

