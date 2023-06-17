2-year-old child dies after arcade machine falls on him, sheriff says

Texas authorities say a 2-year-old boy was killed after an arcade machine fell on him.
Texas authorities say a 2-year-old boy was killed after an arcade machine fell on him.(ichz via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say a young boy was killed this week after an arcade machine fell on him.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, the boy’s family was renting a beach home in Crystal Beach when the accident happened.

Authorities said the 2-year-old child climbed onto the machine in one of the rooms inside the home when it tipped over and landed on top of him.

The boy’s grandmother was in the same room and tried to rescue the child, but wasn’t in time to get to him, the sheriff’s office said.

The child was rushed to a hospital by helicopter, but he was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives did not immediately identify the family involved but said the child’s death appears accidental.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ozona Grill & Bar in College Station announced their abrupt closure after nearly 20 years in...
Longtime College Station restaurant closes unexpectedly
Carrizales, Flowers and Godfrey are all in custody in connection to the murder of Jeffery...
Third suspect arrested in connection to Rockdale murder
Shooting
Prairie View A&M student dies after early morning shooting
Jovan Gonzales
CSPD: Man who left the scene of a car crash, turns himself in a year later
Brazos Transit District Bus
Proposed public transit ordinance in Bryan face opposition from community and service providers

Latest News

An abandoned litter of baby raccoons was found at a construction site in northern Utah by a...
Demolition crew saves abandoned litter of baby raccoons
FILE - Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square in...
George Floyd’s killing capped years of violence, discrimination by Minneapolis police, DOJ says
Juneteenth Celebration at the Bush Library and Museum
Juneteenth celebrations scheduled on the federal holiday as well as Saturday
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for June 16
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Mamas