Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Mamas

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mamas is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for June 16.

Mamas is about four-years-old. This sweet girl has been at the Shelter since November 2022 and she’s ready to find her forever home.

Aggieland Humane Society has a fee-waived adoption event on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Drew’s Car Wash on University Drive.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

Take a look at Mamas and all the adorable pets available for adoption here.

