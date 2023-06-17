A&M Volleyball Releases 2023 Schedule

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team announced its 2023 schedule under the new leadership of head coach Jamie Morrison Saturday.

“I’m extremely excited to get this season started and play in front of the 12th Man,” Morrison said. “I’m proud of the work we have put in this spring, our entire team did everything they could to practice on the edges of their ability day in and day out.”

The Aggies set up a strong schedule, as they face 15 opponents who reached last season’s NCAA Tournament. Ten teams advanced to the second round and four reached the Sweet 16.

Texas A&M begins the season with a 10-match non-conference slate with the first five contests on the road. The season-opening matches take place in Nebraska, where the Aggies play the host Omaha Mavericks Friday, Aug. 25 and Pepperdine Aug. 26. The Maroon & White remain on the road, as they head to Bowling Green for a trio of fixtures where they face Wright State (Aug. 31), the host Falcons (Sep. 1) and Loyola-Chicago (Sep. 2).

A&M returns to Reed Arena and closes out non-conference play with five-straight home matches. The Aggies begin this stretch with the Texas A&M Invitational from Sept. 7-9, where they open with Utah State in the program’s annual Fish Camp match and play UNI (Sept. 8) and TCU (Sept. 9). The team ends the run with Houston (Sept. 13) and Liberty (Sept. 15).

“We built a preseason schedule filled with tough competition that puts us in the best place to make a run in the postseason,” Morrison continued. “I can’t wait to see how good we are and test the work we continue to put in every day.”

The Maroon & White open their conference campaign Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Reed Arena where they host Mississippi State. A&M hosts eight more conference matches including Missouri (Oct. 1), South Carolina (Oct. 15), Florida (Oct. 20), Georgia (Oct. 22), Alabama (Nov. 3), Auburn (Nov. 5), Tennessee (Nov. 19) and Ole Miss (Nov. 22).

The Aggies’ conference road slate holds some tough tests as they face Arkansas (Sept. 24), Florida (Sept. 27), Ole Miss (Oct. 6), Mississippi State (Oct. 8), LSU (Oct. 13), Tennessee (Oct. 29), Missouri (Nov. 10) and Kentucky (Nov. 16) before concluding the regular season at Alabama (Nov. 25).

“Opening conference play at Reed Arena is exciting.” Morrison added. “I can’t wait to see the spirit of the 12th Man in action and see them support these young women in an incredible conference with high level volleyball.”

The preseason is kickstarted by the program’s Maroon vs White scrimmage Tuesday, Aug. 15. A&M also faces Baylor in an exhibition match at Reed Arena Saturday, August 19.

