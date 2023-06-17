Another round of severe storms expected in Texas Saturday

Impactful storms expected to remain north of the Brazos Valley
Saturday's severe weather outlook, per the Storm Prediction Center
Saturday's severe weather outlook, per the Storm Prediction Center(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Another June day. Another round of impactful, severe thunderstorms expected to erupt over the Lone Star State. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a large amount of Texas real estate in a two out of 5 risk for severe storms between 6 pm and shortly after midnight. The highest threat for severe storms has been placed over Central and Northern Oklahoma.

While only a county length away, the highest threat of severe weather in Texas is currently noted north of the Brazos Valley. Due to the close proximity of storms, Milam, Robertson, Leon, and Houston Counties have been included in the lowest one out of five risk for an isolated strong or severe storm.

MONITOR STORMS ACROSS TEXAS SATURDAY EVENING WITH THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

Thunderstorms are expected to develop during mid/late afternoon along/ahead of the dryline and move eastward into this evening, with considerable aggregation and areal expansion likely toward north-central TX (including the DFW Metroplex) and southern OK. Severe hail (some greater than 2 inches across) is possible early in the convective process, when relatively discrete supercells are most probable. Severe to locally significant-severe (65+ kt) gusts also are expected with the resulting cold-pool expansion into north TX and southern OK.

Storm Prediction Center - Saturday Severe Weather Oulook Discussion

Severe weather is currently not expected locally; it is something that will be monitored closely throughout the day Saturday. Even without severe storms reaching the area, rapidly weakening storms to the north could push southbound outflow boundaries into the area with gusts as high as 25 or 30mph.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Boy struck by lightning dies after long battle in hospital, family says
The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
Multiple agencies help with tower rescue in Navasota
Barbara Foley
Bryan woman arrested for allegedly firing shots at Big shots golf
Ozona Grill & Bar in College Station announced their abrupt closure after nearly 20 years in...
Longtime College Station restaurant closes unexpectedly
Excessive Heat Warnings cover the entire Brazos Valley.
Brutal and potentially dangerous heat in store heading into the weekend

Latest News

KBTX Weather
Dangerous heat continues Saturday. Monitoring storms north of the Brazos Valley by evening
Milam and Robertson Counties are included in this watch that goes until 10pm.
Severe threat has ENDED for the Brazos Valley
Texas A&M Extends Buzz Williams Contract to 2028
Meuth Named to USA Volleyball 2023 Collegiate National Team