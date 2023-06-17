Another round of severe storms expected in Texas Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Another June day. Another round of impactful, severe thunderstorms expected to erupt over the Lone Star State. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a large amount of Texas real estate in a two out of 5 risk for severe storms between 6 pm and shortly after midnight. The highest threat for severe storms has been placed over Central and Northern Oklahoma.

Latest iteration for what radar could look like through the evening hours.



Scattered light rain, breezy wind possible locally -- otherwise, as of now biggest storms are expected to remain well north of the Brazos Valley. pic.twitter.com/X1ctkZQwZQ — Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) June 17, 2023

While only a county length away, the highest threat of severe weather in Texas is currently noted north of the Brazos Valley. Due to the close proximity of storms, Milam, Robertson, Leon, and Houston Counties have been included in the lowest one out of five risk for an isolated strong or severe storm.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop during mid/late afternoon along/ahead of the dryline and move eastward into this evening, with considerable aggregation and areal expansion likely toward north-central TX (including the DFW Metroplex) and southern OK. Severe hail (some greater than 2 inches across) is possible early in the convective process, when relatively discrete supercells are most probable. Severe to locally significant-severe (65+ kt) gusts also are expected with the resulting cold-pool expansion into north TX and southern OK.

Severe weather is currently not expected locally; it is something that will be monitored closely throughout the day Saturday. Even without severe storms reaching the area, rapidly weakening storms to the north could push southbound outflow boundaries into the area with gusts as high as 25 or 30mph.

