Bennett at -5 after two rounds at U.S. Open

LOS ANGELES, California (KBTX) - Aggie golfer Sam Bennett shot a 68 (-2) in Round Two of the 123rd U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club on Friday.

After shooting 67 in Round One, Bennett sits at -5 tied for 8th place. He’s 5 shots off the leader, Rickie Fowler (-10).

The Madisonville native had three birdies in Round Two on holes 16, 1, and 6. He started on the back nine and played a clean round until his second to last hole when he barely missed the par putt and bogeyed on number 7.

Round Three of the U.S. Open continues on Saturday and coverage on NBC begins at 12:00 p.m. CDT.

