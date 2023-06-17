Brazos County Sheriff’s Office members honored at state capitol

tx state capitol
tx state capitol(kcbd)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Several members of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office were recognized on the House floor at the State Capitol Friday.

The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement gave out the State of Texas Achievement Awards.

Sergeant Brittany Re was one of the honorees. Despite being shot during a chase with a suspect who had already shot a Bryan officer, she was able to relay useful information to help track down the suspect.

Investigator Austin Elmore and Deputy Patrick Braly were also honored. There were on the scene of the crash involving a Santa’s Wonderland bus last winter. They helped pull Coach Calvin Hill out of the burning bus.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ozona Grill & Bar in College Station announced their abrupt closure after nearly 20 years in...
Longtime College Station restaurant closes unexpectedly
Carrizales, Flowers and Godfrey are all in custody in connection to the murder of Jeffery...
Third suspect arrested in connection to Rockdale murder
Shooting
Prairie View A&M student dies after early morning shooting
Jovan Gonzales
CSPD: Man who left the scene of a car crash, turns himself in a year later
Brazos Transit District Bus
Proposed public transit ordinance in Bryan face opposition from community and service providers

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
The victim told police their cars were most likely unlocked.
Bryan police investigating car thefts
James Hood and Rebecca Jaap are facing multiple drug-related charges.
Two arrested in Burleson County on drug, theft related charges