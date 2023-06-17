Brazos County Sheriff’s Office members honored at state capitol

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Several members of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office were recognized on the House floor at the State Capitol Friday.

The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement gave out the State of Texas Achievement Awards.

Sergeant Brittany Re was one of the honorees. Despite being shot during a chase with a suspect who had already shot a Bryan officer, she was able to relay useful information to help track down the suspect.

Investigator Austin Elmore and Deputy Patrick Braly were also honored. There were on the scene of the crash involving a Santa’s Wonderland bus last winter. They helped pull Coach Calvin Hill out of the burning bus.

