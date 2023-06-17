Central Perk coffee shop inspired by ‘Friends’ is opening soon in this city

A coffee house inspired by "Friends" is opening in Boston later this year.
A coffee house inspired by "Friends" is opening in Boston later this year.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (CNN) - If you ever wanted to visit the iconic coffee shop from “Friends” looks like you’ll soon have the chance.

A real-life Central Perk coffeehouse inspired by “Friends” is opening later this year.

But Central Perk won’t be in New York City like the one Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey frequented -- Central Perk Coffee Company will be opening in Boston.

The new coffee spot is inspired by the legendary sitcom.

Aesthetically it will look like the show’s set within a modern, fully functioning coffeehouse.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson Boggs, 6, was struck by lightning in May.
Boy struck by lightning dies after long battle in hospital, family says
The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
Multiple agencies help with tower rescue in Navasota
Barbara Foley
Bryan woman arrested for allegedly firing shots at Big shots golf
Ozona Grill & Bar in College Station announced their abrupt closure after nearly 20 years in...
Longtime College Station restaurant closes unexpectedly
Excessive Heat Warnings cover the entire Brazos Valley.
Brutal and potentially dangerous heat in store heading into the weekend

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air...
Collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia to reopen within 2 weeks, governor says
LNL: President, PA leaders discuss race to repair collapsed portion of I-95 in Philadelphia
Four people were rescued after a houseboat capsized in Florida Friday morning. (WJHG, TRAVIS...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Good Samaritans help rescue four people after boat capsizes
Saturday's severe weather outlook, per the Storm Prediction Center
Another round of severe storms expected in Texas Saturday