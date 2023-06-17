Free Music Friday: Paige Lewis

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Paige Lewis joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on June 16.

Lewis grew up in Katy, Texas. After living in Nashville and Los Angeles, she made her way back to the Houston area.

She recently had new music come out on streaming. She also has a country music album coming out this fall.

Her song Manager (The Karen Song) is now available on streaming platforms.

“I tend to give out free koozies to Karens at my show, like just to apologize for using their name again,” Lewis said. “It’s a fun, light-hearted song, and really the whole album I have coming out is just kind of in that same spirit.”

Lewis is performing Friday, June 16, at the George Hotel starting at 7:30 p.m.

