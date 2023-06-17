Free Music Friday: Paige Lewis

Free Music Friday: Paige Lewis
Free Music Friday: Paige Lewis(KBTX)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Paige Lewis joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on June 16.

Lewis grew up in Katy, Texas. After living in Nashville and Los Angeles, she made her way back to the Houston area.

She recently had new music come out on streaming. She also has a country music album coming out this fall.

Her song Manager (The Karen Song) is now available on streaming platforms.

“I tend to give out free koozies to Karens at my show, like just to apologize for using their name again,” Lewis said. “It’s a fun, light-hearted song, and really the whole album I have coming out is just kind of in that same spirit.”

Lewis is performing Friday, June 16, at the George Hotel starting at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ozona Grill & Bar in College Station announced their abrupt closure after nearly 20 years in...
Longtime College Station restaurant closes unexpectedly
Carrizales, Flowers and Godfrey are all in custody in connection to the murder of Jeffery...
Third suspect arrested in connection to Rockdale murder
Shooting
Prairie View A&M student dies after early morning shooting
Jovan Gonzales
CSPD: Man who left the scene of a car crash, turns himself in a year later
Brazos Transit District Bus
Proposed public transit ordinance in Bryan face opposition from community and service providers

Latest News

Free Music Friday: Manny Velazquez
Free Music Friday: Manny Velazquez
Free Music Friday: Manny Velazquez performance
Free Music Friday: Manny Velazquez interview
Trey Gonzalez
Free Music Friday: Trey Gonzalez