Juneteenth celebrations scheduled on the federal holiday as well as Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -While the federal holiday of Juneteenth is Monday, June 19, events across the Bryan-College Station area are underway and continue through the weekend.

The Emancipation Proclamation declared those enslaved in confederate-controlled areas free in January of 1863. But it was June 19, 1865 when federal troops reached Galveston, Texas to proclaim slavery had ended.

Jjoin the Brazos Valley African American Heritage and Cultural Society Saturday for its Juneteenth parade. It starts at 10 a.m. at Kemp-Carver Elementary. Afterward is a celebration at Sadie Thomas Memorial Park from 12 to 3 p.m. Then Saturday night is the Juneteenth Blues Fest in downtown Bryan with live music featuring performances from Eugene Eugene and Hard 2 Fine. Admission is free and guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs. It runs from 6 to 10 p.m.

The Washington County Historic Juneteenth Association hosts its Juneteenth Ceremony and Parade in Downtown Brenham. It starts at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and is followed by the WCJA Juneteenth Annual Jubilee at Fireman’s Park.

Also Saturday, you can join the Minority Economic Revitalization Council Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association for Juneteenth Freedom Day. There will be free food, fun and activities. It takes place at 1401 West Martin Luther King JR. Street in Bryan starting at 11 a.m. KBTX’s Conner Beene is emceeing the program.

The City of Hearne hosts a Juneteenth parade at 6 p.m. on Saturday lining up at the Old Blackshear School parking lot, followed by free BBQ at the Hearne Depot Museum.

In Anderson County, a parade begins at Calhoun Park at 10 a.m. in Palestine. A program follows at the courthouse.

Over in Rockdale, the parade begins at McVoy’s Hardware Store at 10 a.m. and ends with a festival in Sumuel Park.

On Monday, the Brazos Valley African American Museum is hosting a Juneteenth Celebration. That will be from noon to 5 p.m. on East Pruitt Street in Bryan. There will be documentary screenings, free genealogy assistance, and an exhibit.

On Friday, nearly 200 kids and adults took to the pavement for the Annual Juneteenth Freedom Walk. The walk started at the Lincoln Recreation Center and ended at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum. Walkers had the opportunity to enjoy a Juneteenth presentation from award-winning storyteller Toni Simmons. She shared the significance of the holiday with stories, singing and dancing.

Simmons told KBTX, “Our ancestors, yes, survived the trials and tribulations, but they kept going. They persevered through all of that so message to even a young person today or an old person today, never give up when times get hard.”

“Just learn the history and understand the significance of our rights and freedoms and the people that made the sacrifices for us to have these liberties,” Cheletia Johnson with Lincoln Recreation Center.

Juneteenth is a Federal Holiday. Many city offices and banks will be closed.

